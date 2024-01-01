Alex Neil exclusive: McTominay advice for Napoli; handling Maddison at Norwich; hopes for Sunderland

After time in management in England and Scotland, former Stoke City manager Alex Neil admits the option of a job abroad is attractive.

The Scot, speaking with Tribalfootball.com, says he feels recharged and refreshed and is ready to jump back into management after his departure from Stoke City in December.

Advertisement Advertisement

A promotion winner with Norwich City and Sunderland, Neil sat down with Tribalfootball.com this week to discuss his career and his future plans in the game.

Alex, you're one of the rare examples of someone who's both played and managed the same club - as you did with Hamilton...

"I spent nine years there. Hamilton, in some ways, shaped me as a person and as a coach. I was there as a player/coach, sometimes playing in matches while managing the team. One of the most important moments of my time there was when I got the team promoted. I remember we started the new season very well, beating Celtic and Rangers. Then, I got a move to Norwich from there."

Stoke, Sunderland, Preston... you've managed some of the most historic clubs in British football...

"It’s been really enjoyable coaching all these teams, but as you know, different teams have different circumstances and expectations. Aside from Hamilton, the club where I felt most settled was Preston. I really enjoyed my time there. Winning promotion with Norwich and Sunderland were also great highlights of my career. However, the most difficult experience was at Stoke, where the financial situation made it hard for the club to succeed."

Going back to Norwich, tell us a little about that 2014/15 promotion-winning season...

"I really enjoyed my time at Norwich. I moved there from a much smaller club, Hamilton. We did a great job and getting into the Premier League within four and a half months was unbelievable — something special for all of us. It was a life-changing experience, and it was my goal to manage in the Premier League and train those players.

"I did my best to help them improve, and I also learned a lot from them. I can’t wait to have that experience again."

How did you find managing a young James Maddison at Norwich?

"I remember when we first brought James in as a young lad. He was an unbelievable talent even then. With his talent, he’s worked hard to improve himself, and for me, he’s done remarkably well. He’s now at a huge club like Tottenham and is one of their most important players.

"If you can play at one of the top six Premier League clubs and do well, you can play in any top league in Europe. James has done incredibly well at Spurs. He’s focused, talented, and has a great future ahead if he keeps working hard."

And there's two of your former Norwich players, Russell Martin (Southampton) and Gary O'Neil (Wolves), now managing in the Premier League...

"It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’ve both become managers and reached this level. Both were very intelligent on the pitch, outstanding tactically, and natural leaders. I had an excellent relationship with them, and you can see in their coaching careers that they still possess the skills they had as players. They are achieving great success in their new roles."

What about that promotion year with Sunderland? How do you rate that achievement in your career?

"Sunderland was a brilliant time for me. I had very good players in that team, which made my job easier. I really enjoyed it, and the club was set up well despite some recent difficulties. In terms of difficulty, I’d say the promotion with Norwich was harder because the level of competition, with teams like Bournemouth and Watford, was much higher."

How about some of your former clubs today? How do you see their seasons panning out?

"Sunderland is fighting for promotion. They’ve got a good young squad and added some experience, though they lost key players over the summer. I expect them to be in the top six, but whether it’s automatic promotion depends on what they do in January.

"Norwich has a new coach, so they’ll need time to adjust, and I think it’ll be a year of transition for them. The fans expect a lot, so it’ll be challenging.

"Stoke has done good business in the transfer window and has a young, talented squad, but inexperience may hold them back at times. A top-10 finish would be a good result for them."

As a fellow Scot, what have you made of Scott McTominay's move to Napoli?

"Yes, I think he could succeed in Italy. Scott has excellent attributes, but I think the issue at Manchester United and even Scotland is that people expect him to be a creative player, which he isn’t. His strengths are different—he’s physical, strong, and good in the air.

"If Napoli uses him correctly, he could be a great addition and have success there."

We're seeing a lot more recognition for Scottish players across Europe now, but how do you view things at home?

"The biggest problem in Scottish football is the lack of investment, which has created a big gap between Scottish and English football. In Scotland, media coverage tends to focus only on Celtic and Rangers. I think the national team did really well to qualify for the Euros, but our performances there were disappointing.

"Now, the focus should be on qualifying for the World Cup, which would be a huge success for Scottish football."

Finally Alex, what is the next move in the career of Alex Neil?

"I’m open to staying in the UK or trying something abroad. I’ve worked with five UK clubs, but if the right opportunity comes along, I’d definitely be open to a new experience in another country. It would help me grow as a coach."