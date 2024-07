Granada swooping for Eibar goalkeeper Luca Zidane

Granada are swooping for Eibar goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

The former Real Madrid keeper and son of Zinedine Zidane is set to join Granada after their relegation.

Luca's Eibar contract carries a buyout clause, which Granada plan to trigger, says Revelo.

The 26 year-old has agreed a three-season deal with Granada.

In 2019, Luca left Real to move first to Racing Santander, then to Rayo Vallecano for two seasons and from 2022 he has been with Eibar.