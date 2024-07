DONE DEAL: Getafe sign Real Madrid winger Peter Federico

Getafe have signed Real Madrid winger Peter Federico.

The young attacker has joined Getafe permanently in a four-year deal.

Peter spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Valencia, which passed on signing him outright.

Instead, Peter is moving across Madrid to Getafe.

He joins Getafe on a free transfer, with Real likely to be compensated by a hefty sell-on clause.