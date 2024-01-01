Real Madrid want Saliba with move likely this summer

Arsenal and France star William Saliba is at the top of Real Madrid’s wanted list.

The La Liga and Champions League winners are eager to make a splash in the market this summer.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Real are assessing whether to sign a player to shore up their backline.

While they are being linked to Lille’s Lenny Yoro, Saliba is emerging as another option.

The Arsenal star has more experience and could easily slot into Real’s starting lineup, while Yoro is seen as one for the future.