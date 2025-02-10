Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Everton boss Moyes rejected chance to sign ex-Chelsea striker

Man Utd legend Schmeichel urges Eriksen to consider Ajax return

Paul Vegas
Man Utd legend Schmeichel urges Eriksen to consider Ajax return
Man Utd legend Schmeichel urges Eriksen to consider Ajax returnAction Plus
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has urged Christian Eriksen to consider a return to former club Ajax.

Eriksen is off contract at United this summer and unlikely to be offered new terms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Schmeichel told AS:  "It would be a great move for him to go to Ajax. He is a midfielder and in the Premier League you need someone who runs up and down for 90 minutes.

"Even the way the coach (Ruben Amorim) wants to play doesn't suit him: he quickly wins the ball back and always has a very high pace. It's not in his nature, unfortunately he no longer has the energy he had as a kid.

"Technically, however, even when he's in possession, he's still very good. I think he would be a fantastic signing for Ajax."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianSchmeichel PeterAjaxManchester UnitedEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gravesen declares career of Man Utd veteran Eriksen as "finished"
REVEALED: PSV deal for Man Utd defender Malacia includes permanent option
DONE DEAL: PSV snap up Man Utd defender Malacia