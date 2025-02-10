Man Utd legend Schmeichel urges Eriksen to consider Ajax return

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has urged Christian Eriksen to consider a return to former club Ajax.

Eriksen is off contract at United this summer and unlikely to be offered new terms.

Schmeichel told AS: "It would be a great move for him to go to Ajax. He is a midfielder and in the Premier League you need someone who runs up and down for 90 minutes.

"Even the way the coach (Ruben Amorim) wants to play doesn't suit him: he quickly wins the ball back and always has a very high pace. It's not in his nature, unfortunately he no longer has the energy he had as a kid.

"Technically, however, even when he's in possession, he's still very good. I think he would be a fantastic signing for Ajax."