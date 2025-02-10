Tribal Football
Flamengo offering Casemiro immediate Man Utd escape route
Flamengo are offering Casemiro an escape route out of Manchester United.

The Brazil midfielder appears to have been frozen out by United manager Ruben Amorim.

Local journalist Jorge Nicola is reporting that Flamengo are studying the possibility of agreeing a loan for Casemiro.

The transfer window closes in Brazil on February 28.

The midfielder was the subject of some rumours last month regarding a possible move to Roma, although it never materialised.

Casemiro is also on the shopping list of Saudi Pro League clubs.

