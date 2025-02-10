Man Utd scouts posted to check on Quenda - twice

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

Amid local claims of an agreement between the two clubs over a fee for the youngster, Record says United scouts were present for the Friday night clash between Sporting and Porto.

While there was great talent on show from both sides, it's suggested Quenda was the subject of United's interest.

Indeed, United will also have a presence in the stands when Sporting meet Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League playoff tomorrow night.

Quenda, 17, has been called into the senior Portugal squad this season, though is yet to be capped.