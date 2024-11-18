Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Why I didn't sign for hometown Tenerife

Pedri was the player chosen to speak in the preview of the match that Spain will play against Switzerland in the Nations League at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

Although he is a Las Palmas youth player, a club he signed for as a junior, Pedri is from Tegueste, a town that belongs to the island of Tenerife, the island where the match will be played.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tenerife:

"It is a source of pride, for the three Canarians it is very special."

The rivals:

"It's normal that after winning the Euro they become more afraid of you. We know the potential we have."

Tickets and possible number 1 in the ranking:

"They have asked me for a lot, I haven't been able to give them to everyone that I would like. If we can be first, we will be. We focus more on enjoying football and talking about the pitch. They have asked me for about 45 tickets."

Good moment:

"I've found something that suits me physically and I've found that consistency. It's been a good start to the season and I hope it continues like this."

More like in the national team than at Barça?

"I feel comfortable in both teams. They both play with possession and I feel comfortable. At Barcelona I had less continuity and you don't shine as much.

"There are many matches, but above all, finding your body. Finding the key, I have found what suits me well and I have that continuity that I like."

Message to children:

"Enjoy what you do when you are young, at school, it goes by quickly. Especially those who are involved in sports, enjoy it. With hard work, I'm not going to say that everything will come, but you have more chances of it happening."

Everyone defends:

"If all eleven players work hard, it's easier to defend, and the national team, with the quality they have, has given a plus. You can see that when defending. When you steal possession from your opponent, you dominate the game and it's easier to win."

Renewal with Barça and why you never played for Tenerife?

"Above all, it was Las Palmas who gave me the opportunity. Many people ask if I have a grudge against Tenerife and I have no grudge. It's a team that I like, Las Palmas gave me the opportunity. Regarding the renewal, I have no news, my agents are handling it, everything is fine."

Will they applaud you?

"If they applaud me it will be very nice, the truth is that it is a stadium that I like, it is my home, my land. It will be a match that I will never forget. I am really looking forward to it, as are the three Canarians.

"Tenerife is my home, whenever I can I come to enjoy the island. I always have very good memories from when I was little. When I played away from home at Laguna, Tegueste, they are memories of my childhood and what has left the biggest mark on my life."