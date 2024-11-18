Pedro lays out Lazio trophy hopes

Lazio veteran Pedro admits he wants to win a trophy before he hangs up the boots.

Pedro is in talks about a new deal at Lazio, with his contract running down.

“I am happy, I feel privileged and never expected to win 25 trophies in my career, including the Champions League, the World Cup and playing for two of the best teams in history, Spain and Barcelona,” Pedro told El Dia.

“It was also an honour to defend the colours of Chelsea and now I am happy to be at Lazio. Maybe I didn’t get that much recognition in the media, but I guess I’ll only be able to tell that after I’ve retired. I made many sacrifices, but when all this is over, I will keep with me the affection of the people. That counts for more.”

He also said, “Obviously, I would like to win something with Lazio, because I won silverware in all of my seasons except the ones in Italy. I would like to do it here too because Lazio is an historic club, with a history similar to Chelsea or Barcelona.

“I realise it is more difficult here for a variety of factors, but we are doing well and are top of the Europa League, so we’ll see how far we go. Without doubt, I would like to retire having won another trophy.

“When the time comes, I will step aside with discretion and it will be difficult, but no more or less than what my other friends and teammates have done.”

Pedro added, “I do have a more important role here compared to last season. I am the oldest player in the squad, but I feel at ease close to young people, trying to teach them what I know. It’s not the same as past experiences, but I still feel as important and appreciated by everyone.

“When the moment comes, I will make a decision on my future, but right now I just want to enjoy the rest of the season.”