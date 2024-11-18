Tribal Football
Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro admits Barcelona hopes
Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro admits he'd like to eventually join Barcelona.

Moleiro is expected to leave Las Palmas for a major club in the near future.

And he told AS: “I’m very happy now. I’m not thinking about leaving Las Palmas, but I hope to be at a big club in future, like Barcelona or any other big club.

“That’s the dream for any footballer.

"But now is not the time, but when it comes, I have to be ready for the opportunity,”

