Real Madrid coach Ancelotti prepares for Real Betis: Don't ask me about Antony; Vini Jr playing like central midfielder

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits he's still angry over the suspension for Jude Bellingham ahead of their clash with Real Betis.

While Bellingham is banned after for verbally abusing match officials last week, Antony is available after Real Betis' appeal against his red card in their win over Getafe was upheld.

Speaking today ahead of the Betis clash, Ancelotti branded Bellingham's ban as an "injustice".

How is the team doing ahead of the match against Betis?

We are coming into this game with good momentum, as is Betis. They are a well-trained opponent and have quality, both individually and collectively. It is a game with a lot at stake.

You said that Raul Asencio was affected by what happened in Anoeta. How is he?

The player is fine. He has recovered well. He was affected and that is normal. A few days have passed and he is ready to play. Something happened that should not happen. The protocol was applied very well.

You won't be able to field Bellingham, but Manuel Pellegrini will be able to field Antony...

I'm talking about Bellingham and I think it's an injustice. I don't want to talk about Antony.

We haven't seen Fede Valverde in training. Is he injured or is he responding to a planned break?

No scheduled rest, no injury. He has a small discomfort and will not be available tomorrow, but he will be available for the next match.

After the last game, Toni Kroos joked about Vinicius and his captaincy: “Now you can talk to the referees.” How did you see him?

The captains are the chosen ones. He has been given more responsibility. And he has been a real captain. Everyone has appreciated him.

Are you considering Asencio as a starter away from home given the current environment?

No, no. I put him in when I want to put him in the starting eleven. We don't think about anything else. Just that this doesn't have to happen. The insults don't have to happen.

With the Atleti match just around the corner, does it affect your selection of the starting eleven?

No. These are three vital points for the league. We will field the best team without thinking about Tuesday's game.

Do you think Eduardo Camavinga is capable of being a regular or will Luka Modric be the chosen one?

There are those who forget that Camavinga played in the Champions League final this year. The two pivots were Kroos and Camavinga. He has the quality to play. Also Modric, (Aurelien) Tchouameni... It's a shame about (Dani) Ceballos, he was contributing a lot. But, as always, we are going to replace him.

Did Asencio convince you as a right back?

He has the quality to play there. He is a different right-back to Lucas and Valverde. If you have a wide winger, like Rodrygo, you don't need a full-back who pushes a lot. And he is very good defensively.

There are those who think that Modric cannot play two games in a row at 39 years old. What would you say to them?

I'm going to be polite . Modric can play. He's one of the few who hasn't had any injuries. He's in great physical condition. I don't see why he can't play two games in a row. The data we have is of a player who is well prepared.

Kylian Mbappé is back, how is his tooth?

The tooth is gone. It's okay. Will it come back? I don't think so (laughs) . And the rest is okay.

Does it reassure you that whoever leaves, responds?

The momentum is good. In the last few games we have brought in fresh legs and it has worked. It is not only our absences that are worrying us, but also the strength of our opponent. It is a game where anything can happen.

Vinicius started the last goal with a steal in the centre of the field...

Vinicius is helping a lot. The team has changed a lot, because the forwards work hard. The team is more solid. I don't think I'll see, as a coach, Vinicius playing as a central midfielder.

How much did it cost you to convince Vinicius that he should drop back to defend?

We have talked about it many times. Not just with Vinicius, but with everyone. And they agreed. The chip has clearly changed in recent games. Since the game against Atleti, the defensive improvement has been evident.