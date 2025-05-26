Xabi welcomed back at Real Madrid: A day I'll always remember

Xabi Alonso is thrilled to have returned to Real Madrid as new coach.

Xabi was presented to the local press and fans this morning after his appointment was confirmed over the weekend.

The former Real midfielder takes charge after leaving Bayer Leverkusen and will lead the club at next month's Club World Cup.

In his opening speech, Xabi declared:

"Good morning. Without a doubt, for me, this is a very special day. A day I'll mark on my calendar for life. I'm very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home. The bond with Real Madrid has never ceased to exist , and since I entered Valdebebas an hour and a half ago, that feeling has been reborn.

"I feel like this is the beginning of a new era. Florentino, thank you so much for your confidence. I feel the fans, the Real Madrid fans, are excited to begin this new era, to grow, and to make the history of this club even greater. Thanks also to my family, who are always there for me.

"Before starting to talk about the new era, I don't want to forget to talk about the era that has just ended. Carlo was my coach, a great person and a huge influence. Without his mastery, I probably wouldn't be here. I take over and carry on his legacy with great honor and pride. I hope to live up to expectations and take the club to all the places we all believe we can.

"We're entering a period in which I feel the club and the fans are united. We have a great team, fantastic players, and tremendous potential. That gives me reason to come here with great energy and enthusiasm . We're convinced we can achieve important things, worthy of Real Madrid and these European Cups.

"We want to make the fans proud, to convey emotions and joy. We want people to come to the stadium to enjoy themselves. I want them to see us on TV and say, "This is my Real Madrid." If we can ignite that, we'll have an unstoppable force. We're convinced we can achieve great things.

"Thank you very much. Hala Madrid!"

A new era begins

Meanwhile, president Florentino Perez warmly welcomed Xabi, though also warned he arrives with an expectation to win silverware.

Florentino stated:

“Dear Xabi Alonso. Real Madrid represents the culture of hard work, sacrifice, humility, respect, and constant improvement. Thus, these past few years we have enjoyed one of the most glorious periods in our history. But the strength of this club lies in its continued work.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era. A new coach has arrived, already one of the best in the world... and who perfectly represents what Real Madrid is all about, because he already knows what this badge and this shirt mean. Today we welcome one of our own, Xabi Alonso.

“Welcome back to your home, Real Madrid. We're proud to have you as we continue building the history of this club. We know what Real Madrid means to you, where you left your mark for five seasons and won the Décima. We all knew what your destiny would be since you took over the U14 A team in 2018.

"It was the beginning of a journey you would take with your style and work philosophy. This has made you one of the best coaches in the world. Now, you face one of the greatest challenges of your life. You'll have a fan base that loves and admires you. You know very well the demands of this club. Welcome home."