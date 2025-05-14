Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid
Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd

Ex-Real Madrid coach Capello: Xabi will soon learn what pressure really is

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Real Madrid coach Capello: Xabi will soon learn what pressure really is
Ex-Real Madrid coach Capello: Xabi will soon learn what pressure really isAction Plus
Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello says Xabi Alonso will soon learn what pressure is when he succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.

Xabi, as he leaves Bayer Leverkusen, will step in to replace Ancelotti as Real Madrid coach at the end of the month in time to lead the team at next month's Club World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Capello said on El Partidazo de Cope: "Xabi Alonso has done some great things. That may be true, but managing Real Madrid is completely different, it's something else.

"It's more difficult and more important."

Asked if Ancelotti leaves Real as the club's greatest coach, Capello said of his fellow Italian: "The numbers speak for themselves, people forget that.

"He had a strong team, and with that strong team, he won. He's intelligent, he knows how to manage the dressing room, he has charisma... that's important. And Ancelotti has it."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupLaLigaAlonso XabiAncelotti CarloReal MadridBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
REVEALED: Xabi's three Bayer Leverkusen coaches to join him at Real Madrid
Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement
Ancelotti praises Alonso as 'one of the best coaches'