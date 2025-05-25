REVEALED: Real Madrid cough up big to prise Xabi away from Bayer Leverkusen

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid are coughing up a hefty fee to bring Xabi Alonso back to Spain.

It was announced today that Xabi had been appointed new coach of Real Madrid, succeeding Carlo Ancelotti.

Kicker says there was no release from his contract by Bayer Leverkusen, which insisted on a compensation fee from Real to cut loose the Spaniard.

As such, Real Madrid paid €15m to prise Xabi away from Bayer this month. It has been previously stated Real would only be paying a nominal €5m to ferry Xabi away.

In contrast, Xabi's successor, Erik ten Hag, will arrive at Bayer as a free agent, with his appointment to be confirmed potentially on Monday.

