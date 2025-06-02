WATCH: Roberto Carlos offers Alexander-Arnold quick advice on Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has welcomed Trent Alexander-Arnold's arrival.

Liverpool accepted a £10m offer from Real Madrid last week for Alexander-Arnold to leave a month before his contract expires and be registered in time for the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold was at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday and came into contact with Roberto Carlos.

The Brazilian was quick to offer Real's new fullback some advice on how to settle quickly inside the club's Valdebebas training HQ.

"You only need three words here," he joked, patting Alexander-Arnold on the back. "Good morning, good night, and my friend… and that's it!"