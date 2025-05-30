Real Madrid push Liverpool over Alexander-Arnold agreement today

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Profimedia
Real Madrid are intensifying talks with Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England fullback is leaving Liverpool with his contract to expire at the end of June.

However, while an agreement exists with Real Madrid, the Spanish giants want a deal closed next week in time for the Club World Cup kickoff.

Alexander-Arnold can move to Real next week during a shortened transfer window organised specifically for the Club World Cup.

The Times says Liverpool are insisting on a fee to release Alexander-Arnold from his contract a month early. However, despite the Reds stand, there is a confidence Real can find an agreement some time on Friday.

