Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate as a free agent next season, similar to the reported deal Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Real Madrid are hoping to sign Ibrahima Konate, 25, in a similar deal to the one that has reportedly been agreed with Trent Alexnander-Arnold.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England international will leave his boyhood club once his contract expires at the end of the season and is widely expected to join the Spanish giants.

Now, they’re hoping to strike a similar deal with Konate, who only has one-year left on his current contract at Anfield.

It’s understood Liverpool have opened talks with Konate over a new deal in an attempt to avoid that very fate.