Sporting CP closing on deal for Barcelona striker Roque

Sporting CP are closing on a deal for Barcelona striker Victor Roque.
Roque is happy to move to the current Portuguese champions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sporting and Barcelona are negotiating a fee for around €30m, including bonuses.
Barcelona would receive €20m immediately, if the transfer goes through.
English clubs Everton and Bournemouth have also registered their interest, but Roque prefers Sporting,
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Sporting are advancing in talks to sign Vitor Roque, while FC Porto are not in negotiations despite selling Evanilson.
"Total package discussed with Barça in excess of €30m but with add-ons as part of deal structure.
"Talks continue."