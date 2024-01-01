Tribal Football
Sporting CP closing on deal for Barcelona striker Roque
Sporting CP are closing on a deal for Barcelona striker Victor Roque.

Roque is happy to move to the current Portuguese champions.

Sporting and Barcelona are negotiating a fee for around €30m, including bonuses.

Barcelona would receive €20m immediately, if the transfer goes through.

English clubs Everton and Bournemouth have also registered their interest, but Roque prefers Sporting, 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Sporting are advancing in talks to sign Vitor Roque, while FC Porto are not in negotiations despite selling Evanilson.

"Total package discussed with Barça in excess of €30m but with add-ons as part of deal structure.

"Talks continue."

