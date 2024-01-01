Betis chief Fajardo confirms interest in Barcelona striker Roque

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo has confirmed interest in Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.
Roque is available from Barca this month, either on-loan or in a straight sale.
Fajardo said at Ricardo Rodriguez's presentation yesterday: "We always follow players in line with what Betis thinks.
"Vitor Roque? We are considering him among the other options , the goal is to find the best option with Vitor there is nothing advanced.”
Along with Betis, Lazio are also watching developments closely.