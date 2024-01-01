Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star

Al-Hilal approach Barcelona for Roque deal

Al-Hilal approach Barcelona for Roque deal
Al-Hilal approach Barcelona for Roque deal
Al-Hilal approach Barcelona for Roque dealLaLiga
Al-Hilal have made a move for Barcelona striker Victor Roque.

The young Brazilian, a January arrival from Athletico Paranaense, has been made available by Barca this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a sale to the Saudis could now be on.

He is stating: "Al Hilal have approached Barça for Vitor Roque, as Saudi media report — he’s on club shortlist for this summer.

"Vitor Roque and his camp have to decide what they want to do as Barcelona could be open to selling Roque.

"It could be key step for FFP but depends on Vitor."

Mentions
LaLigaVitor RoqueBarcelonaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona prepared to SELL Roque this summer
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Barcelona challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder Kante