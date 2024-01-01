Al-Hilal approach Barcelona for Roque deal

Al-Hilal have made a move for Barcelona striker Victor Roque.

The young Brazilian, a January arrival from Athletico Paranaense, has been made available by Barca this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a sale to the Saudis could now be on.

He is stating: "Al Hilal have approached Barça for Vitor Roque, as Saudi media report — he’s on club shortlist for this summer.

"Vitor Roque and his camp have to decide what they want to do as Barcelona could be open to selling Roque.

"It could be key step for FFP but depends on Vitor."