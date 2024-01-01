Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Sancho plans

Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback Araujo

Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback Araujo
Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback Araujo
Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback AraujoLaLiga
Bournemouth are closing on a deal for Barcelona fullback Julian Araujo.

The Mexico international spent last season on-loan with Las Palmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is now a step away from moving to England and Bournemouth.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Julián Araujo from Barcelona on permanent transfer.

"Deal worth around €10m as @tjuanmarti revealed, Barça also asking for sell-on clause but negotiations still ongoing.

"Araujo could leave; Barça still think of João Cancelo at RB."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAraujo JulianBarcelonaBournemouthLaLigaFootball Transfers