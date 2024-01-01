Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback Araujo

Bournemouth are closing on a deal for Barcelona fullback Julian Araujo.
The Mexico international spent last season on-loan with Las Palmas.
He is now a step away from moving to England and Bournemouth.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Julián Araujo from Barcelona on permanent transfer.
"Deal worth around €10m as @tjuanmarti revealed, Barça also asking for sell-on clause but negotiations still ongoing.
"Araujo could leave; Barça still think of João Cancelo at RB."