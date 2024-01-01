Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback Araujo

Bournemouth in advanced talks for Barcelona fullback Araujo

Bournemouth are closing on a deal for Barcelona fullback Julian Araujo.

The Mexico international spent last season on-loan with Las Palmas.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is now a step away from moving to England and Bournemouth.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Julián Araujo from Barcelona on permanent transfer.

"Deal worth around €10m as @tjuanmarti revealed, Barça also asking for sell-on clause but negotiations still ongoing.

"Araujo could leave; Barça still think of João Cancelo at RB."