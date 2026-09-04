Simeone: I hope Alvarez has learnt lessons from Barcelona transfer saga

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has reiterated his stance of Julian Alvarez still having a long-term future at the club.

Alvarez shocked Simeone and club officials during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after declaring his intention to leave Madrid this summer.

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Los Rojblancos were consistent in their position over not selling Alvarez to LaLiga rivals Barcelona following a furious war of words between the two clubs with Atleti claiming they are the sole victim in the transfer saga.

After telling Barca there was a '0% chance' of signing the Argentinian, Arsenal were linked with an offer, but no formal bid emerged and Alvarez was unconvinced over a return to the Premier League.

The former Manchester City attacker has only featured in one of Atleti's three LaLiga games so far this season, but Simeone confirmed he will be involved tomorrow, as he travels to Athletic Club.

"I'm very clear about it, life is full of opportunities. Julian now has an opportunity to get things right.

"We often spend time judging, and we need to focus on doing it less and learning more. I hope this has been a learning experience for him and that he's happy.

"He's training very well. He'll be involved, and we're hoping for the best from him and his teammates."