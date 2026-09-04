Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man United

Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down Arteta

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Most read on Flashscore News

Richarlison left out of Spurs' 25-man squad list as Premier League exit looms

Martinelli moves to Saudi giants Al Hilal after seven years with Arsenal

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Spurs exit, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Transfer window winners and losers: What £3.49 billion bought in the Premier League

Simeone: I hope Alvarez has learnt lessons from Barcelona transfer saga

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.
Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has reiterated his stance of Julian Alvarez still having a long-term future at the club.

Alvarez shocked Simeone and club officials during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after declaring his intention to leave Madrid this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Los Rojblancos were consistent in their position over not selling Alvarez to LaLiga rivals Barcelona following a furious war of words between the two clubs with Atleti claiming they are the sole victim in the transfer saga.

After telling Barca there was a '0% chance' of signing the Argentinian, Arsenal were linked with an offer, but no formal bid emerged and Alvarez was unconvinced over a return to the Premier League.

The former Manchester City attacker has only featured in one of Atleti's three LaLiga games so far this season, but Simeone confirmed he will be involved tomorrow, as he travels to Athletic Club.

"I'm very clear about it, life is full of opportunities. Julian now has an opportunity to get things right. 

"We often spend time judging, and we need to focus on doing it less and learning more. I hope this has been a learning experience for him and that he's happy.

"He's training very well. He'll be involved, and we're hoping for the best from him and his teammates."

Mentions
LaLigaJulian AlvarezBarcelonaAtl. MadridFootball transfers

Related Articles

Barcelona agree shock deal to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in €10M package

Simeone speaks on Alvarez's future as he rejects Arsenal and returns to training this week

Julian Alvarez 'unable to train' at Atletico for second day running