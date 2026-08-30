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Simeone speaks on Alvarez's future as he rejects Arsenal and returns to training this week
Simeone speaks on Alvarez's future as he rejects Arsenal and returns to training this weekPierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said anything can happen as Julian Alvarez remains at the club.

Mikel Arteta was well aware that Alvarez’s first choice was Barcelona and after the deal collapsed between the striker and the Spanish side, he stepped up his approach. 

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However, it was revealed this week that the former Manchester City star had a phone call with Arteta this week, rejecting a switch to North London in what is a devastating blow for the Gunners

Fabrizio Romano revealed today that “Álvarez has returned to team training with Atlético Madrid squad” after skipping training last week due to illness. 

Alvarez was also left out of the clash against Sevilla in which Simeone picked up a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Ademola Lookman and Alex Baena. 

When asked about Alvarez’s future after the final whistle, Simeone admitted that anything is still possible. 

"I'm not saying this now because of Julian, but I always say that something can always happen. Every year I say it," the Atleti boss explained. "It's football and something can always happen, but I'm not saying this for any special reason." 

Last week the striker was audibly booed by sections of the home crowd following a draw against Villarreal. As the moves to Arsenal and Barcelona collapse, Alvarez is stuck with the Spanish side who are reluctant to give him another chance. 

Alvarez scored 49 goals in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side, helping them to the final of the Copa del Rey last term. The side next face Athletic Club where he may be reintroduced to the side.

 

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Copa del ReyJulian AlvarezDiego SimeoneMikel ArtetaArsenalAtl. MadridBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

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