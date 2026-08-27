Julian Alvarez 'unable to train' at Atletico for second day running

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Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is expected to miss their weekend LaLiga trip to Sevilla on August 29th.

The Argentina international remains at the centre of a transfer storm ahead of the final days of the summer window after stating his plan to leave Madrid at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The saga does look to be reaching a conclusion, with Atletico engaged in a furious exchange with Barcelona, over the latter's intention to buy him.

Joan Laporta confirmed Barca are still keen on a deal, but Atleti have hit back, adding there's '0% chance' of selling the former Manchester City forward to the Catalans.

Diego Simeone has insisted Alvarez remains part of his plans, but he missed training again today, amid reports he 'feels unwell and is unable to train with the group'.

Alvarez's absence is not thought to be a physical, with the mental toll of the transfer battle draining his energy. 

Simeone will make a late call on his fitness to face Sevilla, but it looks unclear with 48 hours to go. 

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LaLigaJulian AlvarezAtl. MadridBarcelonaFootball transfers

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