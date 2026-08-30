Barcelona agree shock deal to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in €10M package

Barcelona are set to sign Gabriel Jesus as they agree a late summer deal with Arsenal.

After missing out on Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona have switched attention to a more experienced striker in Jesus who has been pushed aside by the Gunners.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 29 years old, Jesus has been training alone, away from the Arsenal squad as manager Mikel Arteta makes it clear that he has no future in North London.

The Brazilian forward has slipped down the pecking order, with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres preferred up front by the Spaniard who is focused on defending his Premier League title.

Jesus scored six goals in 27 appearances in all competitions last season and his experience not just with Arsenal but being a serial winner at Manchester City has attracted Spanish giants Barcelona.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have agreed a deal in what is a fast-moving saga for the Brazilian international.

“BREAKING: Barcelona agree deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, here we go!

“Exclusive details: medical booked on Monday, #AFC to receive €10m package plus add-ons for permanent deal.

“Gabriel Jesus will travel for medical as authorized by Arsenal.”

Jesus was left out of the Arsenal squad for both of the club's first two competitive fixtures this season and after being deemed surplus to requirements, he will be packing his bags for Barcelona.