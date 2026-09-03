Carragher says Arsenal are desperately missing a "gamechanger" like Vini Jr or Alvarez

Jamie Carragher admits it is hard to improve Arsenal and only a few players on the planet could make impact the side.

The Premier League champions brought in the likes of Bruno Guimarães, Piero Hincapié, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier this summer as they tried to construct a side that can defend the title.

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Arsenal sold a number of stars including Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in attack as fans admitted they are worried about the side going forward.

The Gunners were linked with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez but no move materialized for either player who could have had a major impact on the club’s chances of retaining the title.

Speaking on Arsenal’s squad troubles, Carragher believes the side may be missing a player who can make an impact when it matters.

“They have got really good strikers. I like Kai Havertz and I think Mikel Arteta likes him, as well.

“(Viktor Gyokeres) has been what most people felt he would be when he came -- not quite elite but he can still score goals in certain games.' Gyokeres has made just a single appearance so far this campaign and is yet to open his account.

“They needed someone to be a gamechanger. They tried to get Vinicius Junior, they tried to get Alvarez - that's the calibre of players.

“It's very hard to improve Arsenal now because they are such a good team, such a strong squad. So you're talking about a world class player as the only one that can improve them.”

Arsenal’s defence is perhaps the strongest on the planet but their attack is lacklustre, especially after so many outgoings which could seriously harm their chances of going all the way this season.