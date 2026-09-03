Carrick denies being involved in Man Utd training: The boys don't want me hanging around!

Michael Carrick has denied that he gets involved during Manchester United's training sessions.

Carrick’s side enjoyed a 5-2 win against Ipswich Town last weekend, bouncing back after an opening-day defeat in the Premier League to newly promoted Hull City.

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United look back to their best despite conceding twice and new signings Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans look to be settling in well on and off the pitch under Carrick.

Carlos Baleba is also set to return to training over the coming weeks in a huge boost to the side who are in for a title run this season.

Carrick, speaking on his involvement in training, revealed that his methods in preparation for each clash does not involve him personally getting stuck in with his team despite his vast experience.

"No," he smiled. "I genuinely haven't missed playing and I don't really have an urge to get involved in training either.

"I think the odd time I've had to do it, maybe. Not so much now.

"Time's passed too long where I'm not at the stage where when... The first year or two you can maybe get away with it. But I think you've kind of got to move on and play your role.

"The boys don't want me hanging around trying to get involved, trying to say 'This is what we used to do, lads, and this is how you do it,'" Carrick said.

"I don't think that works. I know where my role is now, and it's very different to that, and I'm quite happy with that."

United’s first test after the transfer window closes is Everton away, before matchday one in the Champions League at home to Sabah.

Training will be underway at the side as Carrick stays away from the action and keeps a close eye on who could make an impact this Sunday.