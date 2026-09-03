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Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man United

Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man United
Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man UnitedRichard Callis/SPP / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has welcomed Marcus Rashford’s return to Old Trafford after the player ended a lengthy absence from his boyhood club.

The England international made his competitive comeback in United’s opening-day 2-0 defeat to Hull City, marking his first appearance for the Red Devils in more than a year.

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Following United’s emphatic victory over Ipswich, Mbeumo was asked about playing alongside the returning forward and praised the quality Rashford can provide. 

“It's really good to have him back. We know his quality and impact for the club. He looks happy to be with us. Everyone is really part of the good links and he's part of this,” Mbeumo told Sky Sports.

Rashford scored 14 goals and supplied 15 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. 

He also played an important role as Blaugrana secured the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana, strengthening expectations that he can make a major impact on his return to United.

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Copa del ReyMarcus RashfordBryan MbeumoManchester UnitedPremier League

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