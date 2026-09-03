Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Estevao's time at Chelsea could be coming to an end as reports suggest he has raised concerns over his game time.

As Liverpool were set to lose Cody Gakpo to Manchester City this summer, reports claimed that the Reds had contacted Chelsea over a possible move for Brazilian star Estevao.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 19-year-old forward missed the climax of last season, including the World Cup, due to a severe hamstring injury he picked up at the end of the campaign.

Estevao has was an unused substitute for Sunday’s 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion but made cameos against Luton Town and Fulham in Chelsea’s opening clash.

Alonso has been unable to hand the teenager much of a chance so far this season, with Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and even Valentin Barco getting in ahead of him.

Now, ESPN Brasil report Estevao has told those close to him he fears he will not get much playing time under Alonso this season as he continues to be handed a spot on the bench.

Estevao, who arrived on a £52M deal and boasts eight goals in 38 appearances for the club, is competing against world class talents and at any other top side could be considered for a potential loan move.

Liverpool were reportedly "weighing up" whether to submit an offer in order to test Chelsea's firm position on deadline day but no move came to light.

After hearing news that the winger is unsettled, the Reds may be interested in launching a January bid which could see Estevao replace Gakpo whose future is still up in the air.