Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

Arsenal were "offered" Malick Fofana but Mikel Arteta shutdown the deal due to one thing

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for move to Turkey, Ajax sign Adingra

Aguero backs Jesus to shine at Barcelona: 'He can easily score 10 or 15 goals'

Antonsen seals comeback-win against rising Chinese star as favorites crash out in Shenzhen

Reiss Nelson finds new home days after Arsenal exit, returns to Feyenoord

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid
Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bidEvery Second Media / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Estevao's time at Chelsea could be coming to an end as reports suggest he has raised concerns over his game time.

As Liverpool were set to lose Cody Gakpo to Manchester City this summer, reports claimed that the Reds had contacted Chelsea over a possible move for Brazilian star Estevao

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 19-year-old forward missed the climax of last season, including the World Cup, due to a severe hamstring injury he picked up at the end of the campaign. 

Estevao has was an unused substitute for Sunday’s 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion but made cameos against Luton Town and Fulham in Chelsea’s opening clash. 

Alonso has been unable to hand the teenager much of a chance so far this season, with Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and even Valentin Barco getting in ahead of him. 

Now, ESPN Brasil report Estevao has told those close to him he fears he will not get much playing time under Alonso this season as he continues to be handed a spot on the bench. 

Estevao, who arrived on a £52M deal and boasts eight goals in 38 appearances for the club, is competing against world class talents and at any other top side could be considered for a potential loan move. 

Liverpool were reportedly "weighing up" whether to submit an offer in order to test Chelsea's firm position on deadline day but no move came to light. 

After hearing news that the winger is unsettled, the Reds may be interested in launching a January bid which could see Estevao replace Gakpo whose future is still up in the air. 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEstevaoXabi AlonsoCody GakpoChelseaLiverpoolBrightonFootball transfers

Related Articles

Premier League clubs smash summer outlay record following stunning spending spree

Chelsea and Alonso "furious" after "deeply unprofessional" Lamine Camara deal collapsed

Liverpool fail with late loan bid for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto