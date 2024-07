Sevilla snap up Racing Santander midfielder Peque

Sevilla have snapped up Racing Santander midfielder Peque.

Full name Gerard Fernández Castellano, the 21 year-old was outstanding for Racing in the Segunda Division last season.

Peque, once he passes his medical, will sign a deal with Sevilla to 2028.

Last season, the 21 year-old scored 19 goals for Racing and made three assists.

Sevilla have agreed to pay Peque's €4m buyout clause to bring him to the Primera.