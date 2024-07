DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao send Vencedor to Racing Santander

Athletic Bilbao have sent Unai Vencedor to Racing Santander.

Vencedor joins Segunda Division Racing on-loan for the season.

The midfielder spent last term with Eibar, where he made 40 appearances, scoring two goals.

Vencedor has a deal with Athletic to 2027.

For Athletic, he has played 82 official matches as a Lion.