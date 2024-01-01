Roma approach Sevilla for En-Nesyri

AS Roma are moving for Sevilla striker Youssouf En-Nesyri.

Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Roma have entered the hunt for En-Nesyri.

The Giallorossi have made contact with Sevilla in an attempt to find an agreement for the striker.

It is not clear how the player himself views a move to Roma. What price tag Sevilla demand for the striker is also unclear for the moment.

En-Nesyri's contract expires in one year - and so Sevilla risk losing the striker as a Bosman if there is no sale this summer.