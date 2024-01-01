Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Roma approach Sevilla for En-Nesyri

Roma approach Sevilla for En-Nesyri
Roma approach Sevilla for En-Nesyri
Roma approach Sevilla for En-NesyriLaLiga
AS Roma are moving for Sevilla striker Youssouf En-Nesyri.

Sky  Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Roma have entered the hunt for En-Nesyri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Giallorossi have made contact with Sevilla in an attempt to find an agreement for the striker.

It is not clear how the player himself views a move to Roma. What price tag Sevilla demand for the striker is also unclear for the moment.

En-Nesyri's contract expires in one year - and so Sevilla risk losing the striker as a Bosman if there is no sale this summer.

Mentions
LaLigaSevillaSerie AEn Nesyri YoussefAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Roma make offer for Villarreal striker Sorloth
Real Betis to pounce as Roma confirm Llorente exit
West Ham eyeing move for Villarreal striker Sorloth