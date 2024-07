DONE DEAL: Valencia re-sign Mir from Sevilla

Valencia have re-signed Rafa Mir from Sevilla.

Mir leaves Sevilla for Valencia on-loan for the season with an option to buy.

He leaves Sevilla after three years on the books, having signed in 2021 from Wolves.

Mir was a personal request from Valencia coach Ruben Baraja.

The striker returns to Mestalla nine years after making his debut with Los Che.