REVEALED: Real Madrid keeper Courtois rejected Simeone claims during derby stand-off

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois clashed with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during Sunday's bitter 1-1 draw.

Simeone afterwards blamed Courtois for the 20 minute suspension of the game for provoking home fans.

And when the ref called the players to leave the pitch, Simeone confronted the Belgian.

The Argentine believes that the situation would not have escalated if Courtois had taken his goal kick quickly before the match was suspended. Indeed, Simeone has stated the game would've carried on as normal if Courtois had behaved differently, says AS.

As the players were coming off, Simeone confronted the Real keeper about his actions.

But Courtois was having none of it and replied: “What do you want, for me to stay there with everything they were throwing at me?”