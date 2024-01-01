Real Madrid lose Courtois for next two games

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is facing the next three weeks on the sidelines.

Courtois was forced off during yesterday's 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid.

The tests carried out this morning by the club's doctors confirmed an adductor injury.

He will be out for about two weeks and will return against Celta (October 19).

Real Madrid will be without their senior goalkeeper until after the international break. Against Lille and Villarreal, in goal will be Andriy Lunin.