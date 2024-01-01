Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap

Atletico Madrid release statement over derby suspension

Atletico Madrid release statement over derby suspension
Atletico Madrid release statement over derby suspensionLaLiga
Atletico Madrid have released a statement after last night's derby with Real Madrid.

The 1-1 draw was suspended for 20 minutes as fans threw objects onto the pitch and targeted visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Atletico stated afterwards: "Atlético de Madrid wishes to express its rejection of the throwing of objects from part of the south end of the stands in the 68th minute of the match against Real Madrid. From the moment the objects were thrown, the club's security department has been working with the police to locate those involved, one of whom has already been identified.

"The club will apply the internal regime provided for very serious cases to those involved in this incident.

"These attitudes have no place in football and tarnish the image of a stadium that has experienced a spectacular atmosphere with more than 70,000 spectators in its stands and the vast majority of whom have shown exemplary behaviour."

Mentions
LaLigaAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone slams Courtois: He attacks people then laughs; be wary those who play victim
Atletico Madrid captain Koke on controversial derby: Enormous intensity
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on controversial Atletico draw: I prefer to be positive