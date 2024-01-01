Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here

Atletico Madrid captain Koke and Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr clashed during Sunday's bitter derby.

The pair faced-off during the 1-1 draw and the drama played out as follows:

Vini Jr fell to the ground in an action with Robin Le Normand and Koke approached him to complain about his fall. Koke says something, words that cause the Brazilian to jump up like a spring.

Then begins a heated conversation between the two players, who faced each other. Only a few centimetres separated them. But it doesn't end there. And even though they are getting further and further apart , the dispute continued.

And that's where, as captured by DAZN cameras , Vinicius addressed Koke and reminded him of his record.

"You nothing, you nothing, I have two Champions Leagues," he said and, in addition, to reinforce it, he shows him two fingers.

Atletico defender Jose Giménez then appears and tries to make peace and distance the Real Madrid player so that they stop arguing. But Vinicius insists: "Yes, two, you nothing."

To which Koke responded by applauding ironically .

"Then they'll send me off," Koke says seconds later. And Vinicius, who had walked away, approaches the Atlético captain again ​​and insists on his argument: "You've lost two, I've won two. Of course, you lose because you're bad. That's why I play here... at Madrid."

The Brazilian accompanies these words by pointing to his badge. Koke responds with applause again and Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric then get involved to ask Vini to calm down