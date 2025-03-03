Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo

Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel is one of Europe's best up and coming talents and has attracted the attention of several top European sides.

At just 14 years old, JJ Gabriel is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at the club and has been tipped for greatness by some of the world’s best ever players including Cristiano Ronaldo who took a shine to him when his son was also in the Manchester United academy.

He is already training with the club's Under-18s side after outgrowing his age group and last year won the Most Valuable Player award at a pre-season tournament in Hong Kong after scoring two and assisting another two goals.

Gabriel made his England debut for the Under 15s last month, soon after returning from a four-month injury and the Daily Mail have reported that Premier League rivals are desperate to get Gabriel while the fact he holds an Irish passport which him to play in the European Union from the age of 16 where otherwise he would have to wait until 18.

This means the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be keeping an eye on the young star who has a queue of clubs waiting to take away from United plus a whole host of brands eager to work with him as his Instagram following continues to skyrocket.

His meteoric rise is unprecedented and as his following and talent grows he may outgrow a United side who look far away from winning a trophy any time soon. The teenager will certainly be one to watch for the future, but if manager Ruben Amorim cannot sort out his side he may be open to offers from elsewhere, especially if the likes of Madrid or Barcelona come knocking.