Former Barcelona defender Andreu Fontas has announced his retirement.

The Spaniard has been playing in the USA for Sporting Kansas City.

It was announced today that Fontas was hanging up his boots.

In Spain he played for FC Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Celta Vigo.

Fontas was capped at U21 level by Spain and made 16 appearances for the senior Barcelona team as a centre-back.