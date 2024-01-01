Real Sociedad midfielder Oyarzabal interesting Juventus

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal is interesting Juventus.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve see Oyarzabal as a potential replacement for Fede Chiesa.

Oyarzabal has then been identified as a potential replacement in Chiesa's position - and Juve consider him a realistic transfer target for the summer.

Oyarzabal extended his contract with Real Sociedad last winter. His current deal expires in the summer of 2028.

Last season, the winger accounted for nine goals and three assists in 33 appearances in La Liga.