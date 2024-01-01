Agent lays out ambitions for Juventus, Atletico Madrid target Hojbjerg

A spokesman for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's management team says he wants to leave Tottenham to win trophies.

The Denmark midfielder is being linked with Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

"A player like him will surely be part of a club with great ambition or project because he is not just a strong player, but with a character made to fight for important things every year. Pierre feel comfortable in the pressure to win and I am working in this sense,” Hojbjerg’s representative told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“He is telling me that every year he dream of trophies in the end of the season and don’t like to play for nothing. This is his mindset, this is the mission.”

“I am working on the many requests that we have already received, yes; but we will analyse all the possibilities after the Euros, during the holidays when we will spend some time together and then look forward to the next chapter.”