Liverpool following Chiesa Juventus situation

Italy international winger Federico Chiesa is set to meet with Juventus after Euro 2024 concludes.

The creative talent is with his country, impressing in their 2-1 win over Albania in the group stages over the weekend.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states that Chiesa will discuss his club future after the tournament.

Chiesa wants to know if he is in the plans of Juventus for the long-term, as new manager Thiago Motta shapes up his squad.

There is a chance that Chiesa could be Premier League bound, as Liverpool hold a strong interest in his signature.

There are likely to be other teams in the mix, given his quality and the fact he is only 26.