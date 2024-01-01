Tacchinardi urges Juventus to rethink Chiesa sale plans

Alessio Tacchinardi is urging Juventus to keep hold of Fede Chiesa.

The winger was superb for Italy's Euros win against Albania, but is being linked with a move away from Juve this summer.

Former Juve midfielder Tacchinardi said: “I think Juve will make an error if they sell Chiesa.

“He takes breaks sometimes, but he has a terrific engine. He is unique in one-v-one and he must be given freedom. Juventus have never seen the real Chiesa. First, there was competition with Cristiano Ronaldo, and then he got injured.

"Chiesa always felt misunderstood (at Juventus), but he has a huge and unfulfilled potential. When you have a player like him in the team, you have to keep him.”