Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric
Real Madrid are readying a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz next summer.

Real chiefs see the Germany international as a replacement for Luka Modric.

AS says Real Madrid plans to begin the process of getting a deal agreed, but is in no rush.

However, Bayern Munich is in the best position if Wirtz leaves Bayer Leverkusen next year.

The reigning German champions are also working on extending the German international's contract.

Wirtz has scored six goals and assisted one in ten competitive games for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

BundesligaModric LukaWirtz FlorianReal MadridBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichLaLigaFootball Transfers
