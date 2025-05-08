Dean Huijsen hires law firm to force Real Madrid move

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has reportedly hired a law firm in the hope of facilitating a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

The 20-year-old is one of football’s hottest properties with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich all interested.

Huijsen, who has a £50 million release clause in his Bournemouth contract that will become active this summer, is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid.

According to SER Deportivo, Huijsen's father, Donny, has hired a law firm in order to facilitrate a deal to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are looking to sign at least one new defender in the summer as they hope to bolster their aging backline.