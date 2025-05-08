Liverpool set Ibrahima Konate asking price amid PSG and Real Madrid interest

Liverpool have set a massive asking price for defender Ibrahima Konate amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid over a summer move.

Liverpool seemingly have no interested in letting the 25-year-old leave any time soon, which has been reflected in their new asking price.

Spanish outlet Marca are reported that Arne Slot’s side have set a massive €100 million (£84m) price-tag on Konate.

Konate only has one year left on his current deal with Liverpool and Real Madrid are happy to wait to try and sign him for free at the end of next season.

PSG are also said to be highly interested in the defender as they seek to build upon their impressive season with a French spine of players.