Real Madrid coach Ancelotti's position discussed after Supercopa thrashing

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's positions remains safe - for now.

AS says the manner of their 5-2 Supercopa final defeat to Barcelona on Sunday stunned Real Madrid's board.

And while Ancelotti retains their support, that support inside the board room is waning.

No drastic or immediate decisions will be taken, but from now a plan has been activated to analyse the situation.

Over this week a round of meetings will be held at the highest level, which will include the board and Ancelotti, in order to make a clear diagnosis of the situation and change course.

For now, Ancelotti retains confidence that he can guide Real to new success this season. However, Real president Florentino Perez's plan to bring Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso back to the club could be brought forward to this summer.