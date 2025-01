Kansas rival Alaves, Leganes for Barcelona midfielder Hernandez

Sporting Kansas City are eyeing Barcelona midfielder Unai Hernandez.

Kansas are seeking their own Rique Puig, after the former Barca midfielder's great success with LA Galaxy.

And they've settled on Barca Atletic midfielder Hernandez.

Kansas would seek to strike terms over a fee of €2-4m for Hernandez, who would arrive as an U23 signing, so making things easier in terms of the MLS wage cap.

However, AS says Kansas won't get a clear run at Hernandez, with Alaves and Leganes also keen.