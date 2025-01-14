Mijatovic: Real Madrid too big for Tchouameni

Tribal Football
Former Real Madrid GM Pedja Mijatovic believes the club is too big for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mijatovic admits he's failed to be won over by the France midfielder.

The former Real striker told Cadena SER's El Larguero: Let's be honest, Tchouameni doesn't convince me anywhere.

"Neither as a centre-back, nor as a midfielder.

"He's doing very well for his national team, but I have the feeling that Madrid has become a bit too big for him since he arrived."

