Atletico Madrid coach Simeone slams Courtois: He attacks people then laughs; be wary those who play victim

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was frustrated with their fans after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Eder Militao's second-half opener for Real was canceled out by Angel Correa in injury-time. Before then, the match was suspended as fans targeted Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Atletico's Manuel Llorente was also sent off in the final minutes.

Simeone later discussed what he told Courtois and his disappointment with Frente Atletico.

Reading the incidents:

"The club will make a decision about the people who committed these incidents. We don't need those people in the stands, but that doesn't justify the actions. The perpetrators have to act, but those who incite should also be punished. It doesn't justify it, but be careful with what you create, I include myself. For me, the one who provokes should be punished. As they don't punish you, it allows you to do whatever you want."

Courtois, an old acquaintance:

"It happened to us at the Bernabéu. It must not happen again, no. The clubs are the first ones who must not allow it. Be careful with us, we are not victims. What is done when Griezmann, Simeone, whoever is provoked is not right."

The match:

"It wasn't the game we imagined. In the second half we were doing well when Madrid scored. The incident was good for us because then the team came back and played differently. We deserved a draw in a game in which there wasn't much prominence in the penalty areas."

Message to those in the stands:

"They said that the opposing goalkeeper had provoked it. What they did does not justify that action, but those who provoke it can also be punished."

Conversation with Courtois:

"I told him to stay calm. We don't need those people in the stands. Be careful with those of us who play the victim. You can see that when Courtois attacks people and laughs."

Goalscorer Correa:

"Correa is one of the players who has played the most games for Atlético. He has always wanted to be a starter, but he has something extraordinary about being a substitute. From my position I have to find balance.

"As for Galán, I'm really happy for him. He was able to leave, he hasn't stopped training and he came on today as the main characters should. That's what we need. I hope I can give him the minutes he deserves."